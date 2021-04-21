Animal Rescue League will find homes for 65 cats rescued on Martha’s Vineyard

More than 65 cats — who were rescued from a Martha’s Vineyard private breeding facility in July 2020— were officially signed over to the Animal Rescue League this week, officials said.

The Rescue League is now able to “take steps” to find the cats full-time homes, Mike DeFina, a spokesman for the Animal Rescue League, said in a statement. Since their rescue in July, the cats have been living with foster families and received “extensive medical care,” totaling tens of thousands of dollars, the statement said.

On July 8, Animal Rescue League law enforcement, Edgartown police, animal control, and the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources executed a search warrant of an Edgartown home and found the cats living in poor conditions. Conditions in the home included poor animal quality, an overwhelming odor of animal waste, and high heat, a prior statement from DeFina said.