Body recovered from Northern Canal in Lowell

Police located the body, and firefighters removed it upon arrival, the statement said.

A passerby called Lowell police shortly after 1 p.m. to report what appeared to be a body in the canal near 145 Pawtucket St., the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A man’s body was recovered from the Northern Canal in Lowell Wednesday, officials said.

The body appears to have been in the water for an extended period of time, the statement said.

The matter has been referred to the state medical examiner’s office, which will determine the man’s identification, the statement said.

The investigation by the district attorney’s office and Lowell police is ongoing, the statement said.

