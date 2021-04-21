Boston College holding in-person commencement, but family members won’t be permitted to attend due to COVID protocols

“Baccalaureate Mass will be celebrated in Alumni Stadium at noon on Sunday, May 23,” wrote Rev. William P. Leahy, BC’s president, in a statement posted to the school’s website on April 13. “Commencement will take place in Alumni Stadium at 10 a.m. on May 24. Because of COVID-19 health and capacity regulations, attendance, unfortunately, will be limited to graduates, trustees, senior administrators, honorary degree recipients, and faculty marshals.”

Boston College will hold its commencement exercises on May 24 at Alumni Stadium, but family members of graduates won’t be permitted to attend the ceremony in person due to COVID-19 protocols, the school’s president said in a recent statement.

The Eagles will soar, but their parents will have to watch it on a livestream.

Parents will be able to watch the graduation via livestream, according to Leahy.

“All Commencement events will be livestreamed and available to parents and family members via the following link: http://on.bc.edu/Commencement2021,” he wrote. “Graduates and parents are encouraged to monitor the Commencement website for information regarding Senior Week, school-specific degree ceremonies, and the Residential Life move-out process.”

Commencement exercises are looking different amid the pandemic, with a number of local schools making adjustments, including Northeastern University.

Northeastern announced last month that it’ll hold graduation ceremonies at Fenway Park in early May, with graduates physically distanced, sitting in the storied ballpark’s outfield and other areas both on and near the field. The approximately 4,000 graduating seniors will be split into two groups, for morning and afternoon ceremonies on Saturday, May 8.

Northeastern also announced at the time that the class of 2020, which missed out on graduation last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will hold an in-person graduation celebration coinciding with Homecoming Week in November.

