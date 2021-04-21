Boston police recover $13,000 flute, missing since 2012

The owner of a $13,000 flute who left her instrument in a taxi cab in 2012 was reunited with the flute on Monday after it was recovered from a music store, police said.

In 2012, the flute’s owner reported it missing after she left it in a taxi cab, police wrote in a post on BPDnews.com. This February, the flute re-emerged at a music store where an individual was trying to determine the flute’s value. The music store employee, who contacted police, used the flute’s serial number to determine it was likely the long-lost flute, police said.

On April 9, police contacted the individual who brought the instrument to the store attempting to determine its value. The individual told police he purchased the flute from an unknown male and turned it over to detectives, police said.