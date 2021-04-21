Brigham and Women’s Hospital holds ceremony, launches display to remember patients and lives lost to pandemic

Brigham and Women’s Hospital held a virtual “Remembrance Ceremony” on Wednesday, one year after the hospital’s census of COVID-19 patients peaked with 171 inpatients, officials said.

The ceremony provided a space for the hospital’s staff to “reflect on the past year, support one another, honor the lives saved, remember those lost, and look forward with hope,” the hospital wrote in a statement.

In conjunction with the event, the hospital launched an interactive display entitled “hearts on the bridge” which will be on display through May 4, the statement said. The display features blue, yellow, and white hearts adorning the bridge linking 75 Francis St. with the Brigham’s Shapiro Cardiovascular Center.