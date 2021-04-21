Emerson College to require vaccines for students

Emerson College will require students to have received a COVID-19 vaccine prior to their return for the fall semester, the college’s president, M. Lee Pelton announced Wednesday afternoon.
“We will require that all students studying on our campuses be vaccinated in order to attend the 2021 Fall Term,” Pelton wrote in the e-mail sent out to Emerson students, faculty, and staff. “It is our expectation that all staff and faculty will be vaccinated before they return to campus.”
Pelton notes that Emerson will provide exceptions to the requirement for students with “reasonable medical and religious exemptions on an individual basis.”
Emerson joins Boston University and Northeastern University among Massachusetts universities requiring the shots, which became available to the general public on Monday. Brown University in Rhode Island will also require vaccinations.
Advertisement
The e-mail does not outline other COVID-19 safety precautions Emerson plans to have in place, instead noting “the College will remain both vigilant and adaptive as we follow medical science.”
Pelton also announced he anticipates Emerson will be able to hold an in-person fall semester more closely resembling “a more familiar pre-pandemic, on-campus environment.”
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.