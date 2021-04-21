Emerson College to require vaccines for students

Emerson College will require students to have received a COVID-19 vaccine prior to their return for the fall semester, the college’s president, M. Lee Pelton announced Wednesday afternoon.

“We will require that all students studying on our campuses be vaccinated in order to attend the 2021 Fall Term,” Pelton wrote in the e-mail sent out to Emerson students, faculty, and staff. “It is our expectation that all staff and faculty will be vaccinated before they return to campus.”

Pelton notes that Emerson will provide exceptions to the requirement for students with “reasonable medical and religious exemptions on an individual basis.”