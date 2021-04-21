Former Police Commissioner Evans defends handling of 1995 child molestation charges against Patrick Rose

In a nearly 700-word statement released just before midnight on Tuesday, Evans and former Superintendent Ann Marie Doherty described the steps taken against Rose, which included notifying the district attorney, child protective services, and filing criminal complaint that was ultimately dismissed when the 12-year-old victim recanted, allegedly under pressure from his abuser.

Former Boston Police Commissioner Paul F. Evans called on the city to release the full internal affairs file for Patrolman Patrick Rose, the former union chief now accused of molesting six youngsters. Evans argued that the files will show that the Boston Police Department did everything it could to hold Rose accountable for child abuse allegations in 1995 when Evans was commissioner.

“We believed at the time, and we still believe, that everything that could be done by the Boston Police Department was done in this matter to hold Rose accountable,” the statement said.

The department’s Internal Affairs Division then sustained a complaint against Rose which was approved through the chain of command, including the Police Commissioner. However, the statement said the department was unable to take disciplinary actions against Rose because of the lack of a witness or other admissible evidence.

Evans and Doherty also expressed “deep disappointment” with the characterization of Rose’s case by Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s administration, which said Tuesday that former top police officials. “neglected their duty to protect and serve.”

The administration leveled the charge after releasing 13 pages from Rose’s 105-page internal affairs file. The remaining 92 pages were withheld by the city to protect the identity of the victims, officials said. Janey has asked the incoming leader of the new Office of Police Accountability and Transparency to investigate the department’s handling of Rose and to suggest reforms to the internal affairs system.

The city released the documents after a Globe investigation published earlier this month found that Rose had remained on the force for two decades after internal investigators determined he more than likely molested a child in the mid-1990s. The revelation sparked widespread condemnation of the secrecy of a department that has a history of protecting officers accused of misconduct.

In their response, Evans and Doherty called on the Janey administration “in the interest of true transparency” to release “the entire and properly redacted” internal affairs file to “better serve the public interest.”

The pair also rejected the suggestion that they “capitulated to the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Union,” when Rose was returned to full duty. The documents released Tuesday included a letter the union had sent to Evans in October 1997 threatening to file a grievance on Rose’s behalf.

As the internal affairs process played out, Rose remained on administrative desk duty for two years, but was returned to full duty because of “the inability to move forward with the disciplinary or legal process,” according to Evans and Doherty.

The release stated that Evans was the “only commissioner in decades to receive a vote of no confidence” from the union after he issued an order preventing officers from firing at motor vehicles.

The Globe first sought comment from Evans about his handling of Rose’s case in October but the former commissioner did not respond to emails or voicemail message. A reporter also tried for months to reach Doherty, who did not respond for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

