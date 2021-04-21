Four more men arrested as part of investigation into N.H. Youth Development Center

The center, now called the Sununu Youth Services Center, has been the target of a criminal investigation since 2019, as well as a lawsuit in which more than 200 men and women allege they were physically or sexually abused as children by 150 staffers from 1963 to 2018.

They are among 11 former workers at the Youth Development Center in Manchester who have been arrested this month, the New Hampshire state attorney general’s office said in a statement. The seven others, including two from Massachusetts, have been charged with either sexual assault or acting as accomplices to assault from 1994 to 2005.

Four more men were arrested Wednesday as part of a broad criminal investigation into alleged physical and sexual abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention facility, officials said.

Jonathan Brand, 56, of Concord, is charged with two counts of felonious sexual assault involving allegations from a former resident occurring between March 13 and May 30, 2007, the statement said.

Victor Malavet, 58, of Gilford, is charged with seven counts of felonious sexual assault involving allegations by a former resident occurring between June and November 2001, the statement said.

Trevor Middleton, 52, of Belmont, is charged with one count each of aggravated felonious sexual assault and felonious sexual assault involving allegations by a former resident occurring between May 10, 1999, and March 16, 2001, the statement said.

Stanley Watson, 52, of Allenstown, is charged with three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault for allegations by two former residents occurring between 1997 and 1999, the statement said.

All four men are being held without bail, the statement said.

Brand, Middleton, and Watson are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at 9 a.m. at Manchester Circuit Court, the statement said. Malavet is expected to be arraigned Thursday at 11 a.m. at Concord Circuit Court.

Two Massachusetts men who worked as counselors at the center were arrested on April 7. Jeffrey Buskey, 54, of Quincy, and Stephen Murphy, 51, of Danvers, were first charged in 2019 for allegedly sexually molesting a teen at the detention facility in 1997 and 1998, according to prior Globe reporting.

But those charges were dismissed last year in order to strengthen the wider investigation. Buskey and Murphy now face several new charges, according to officials.

Buskey is charged with five counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault that four former YDC residents allege occurred between 1996 and 1999, the statement said. Murphy is charged with five counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault that three former residents allege occurred between 1997 and 1999.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.