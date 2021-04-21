Hopkinton names street after late Boston Marathon icon Dick Hoyt

The street is located at “the new Hopkinton Village Center residential development behind 25 & 35 Main Street,” the minutes said.

The panel voted 4-0 to name the street Hoyt Way, according to meeting minutes posted to the town’s website.

The Hopkinton Select Board on Tuesday voted to name a local street after Dick Hoyt , a longtime symbol of the Boston Marathon who died last month and who ran the race with his son, Rick, for decades.

Hopkinton’s where the Boston Marathon traditionally starts each year.

Dick Hoyt and his son had long left their mark on the cherished race, with the younger Hoyt joining his father year after year despite significant health challenges.

Rick Hoyt was born a spastic quadriplegic with cerebral palsy and cannot walk or talk. The father-son team participated in more than 1,000 road races, marathons, and triathlons over the years. That impressive tally included 32 Boston Marathons, a stretch that ended in 2014 when Dick Hoyt was 73 and Rick Hoyt was 52.

The Hoyts intended to run their final marathon in 2013, but were among the more than 5,000 stopped before completion of the race after the bombings at the finish line. They finished the 2014 race in 7:37:33, often delayed by the legions of well-wishers along the course who stopped them to celebrate their achievement.

“It wasn’t tough out there,” Dick Hoyt said at the time, “but we made it a little tougher because of all our fans out there, it was just unbelievable crowds out there.”

The Hoyts eventually crossed the finish line in the evening with more than 20 members of Team Hoyt by their side.

Ahead of the 2013 race, Dick and Rick Hoyt were honored with a bronze statue in Hopkinton, seconds away from the marathon starting line.

“I had tears in my eyes,” Dick Hoyt said of the ceremony at the time. “To see after all these years of us running and competing. Who ever thought we would have a bronze statue made of us?

“It [doesn’t] get any better than that. To us this is the Stanley Cup, this is the World Series.”

At the time of Dick Hoyt’s death in March at the age of 80, the Boston Athletic Association remembered him as an “icon” who perfectly encapsulated the spirit of the annual springtime rite.

“Dick personified what it means to be a Boston Marathoner, finishing 32 races with son Rick,” the BAA tweeted at the time. “We are keeping his many family & friends in our prayers.”

After Dick Hoyt stepped away from running the race with his son due to an increasingly aching back, Team Hoyt member Brian Lyons took up the mantle so Rick could continue to participate. Lyons died last June.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the marathon for the second straight April this year, but the 2021 race is slated for October, provided the public health situation continues to improve.

Material from the Associated Press and prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.