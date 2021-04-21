Man claiming to have rifle, bomb killed after confrontation with Worcester police

A man claiming to have a rifle and a bomb was killed after a confrontation with Worcester police Tuesday night following a lengthy standoff on Grafton Street, the Worcester District Attorney said.
Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early told reporters that the man, who has not been identified, dialed 911 about 10:30 p.m. and claimed to have a rifle and a bomb, which he threatened to detonate, according to video of the early morning press briefing.
Worcester police officers, negotiators, and a SWAT team responded to Grafton Street where they found the man wearing body armor and carrying a backpack. Early said officers observed that the man “appeared to have a rifle.”
Early said police had four negotiators at the scene “in very close proximity to the man.”
“There was a lengthy attempt to deescalate the situation, at which point the man advanced towards the police officers,” Early said. “At that point in the negotiation, there was a shooting and the man — the suspect — was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services.”
The incident remains under investigation by Worcester police, the State Police bomb squad, and the district attorney’s office, Early said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8651.
No further information was available. Authorities said a press conference is planned for 11 a.m.
