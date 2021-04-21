Man claiming to have rifle, bomb killed after confrontation with Worcester police

A man claiming to have a rifle and a bomb was killed after a confrontation with Worcester police Tuesday night following a lengthy standoff on Grafton Street, the Worcester District Attorney said.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early told reporters that the man, who has not been identified, dialed 911 about 10:30 p.m. and claimed to have a rifle and a bomb, which he threatened to detonate, according to video of the early morning press briefing.

Worcester police officers, negotiators, and a SWAT team responded to Grafton Street where they found the man wearing body armor and carrying a backpack. Early said officers observed that the man “appeared to have a rifle.”