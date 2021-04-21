National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to be held on Saturday

DEA and its partners will collect tablets, patches, capsules, and other solid forms of prescription drugs, the statement said.

The medications can be dropped off at 565 collection sites across the region, mostly found in the lobbies of local police departments, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The New England Drug Enforcement Administration said in a statement.

New England residents with expired, unused, or unwanted prescription medications can dispose of them Saturday on the 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, officials said.

Liquids, syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted, the statement said. Vaping devices and cartridges will be accepted if lithium batteries are removed.

The collection sites will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines, the statement.

The service is free of charge with no questions asked, the statement said.

More than 57 tons of expired medication were collected during the 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in October, the statement said.

“DEA has touched a nerve in America with its recent Take back events, as evidenced by the millions of pounds of pills collected during our previous 19 events,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle said in the statement. “These events are only made possible through the dedicated work and commitment of our local, state, and federal partners, and DEA thanks each and every one of them for their continuous efforts on behalf of the American people.”

