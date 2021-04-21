Showers and scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast for Wednesday, as well as snow in the White Mountains

“For the Greater Boston area, it will start later this afternoon, between and 1 and 2 p.m.,” said Alan Dunham, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “The heavier showers with thunder will be in late afternoon to early evening.”

Showers and scattered thunderstorms will be moving into southern New England Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

A person used an umbrella to protect themself from light snow and rain at the Public Garden in Boston recently.

The storms could be strong to severe and may produce gusty winds, forecasters said.

“A few strong to severe storms are possible with the main risk being damaging wind gusts,” forecasters tweeted. “The storms should weaken as they approach the coast by early evening.”

The risk for severe weather will be greatest across Western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut, forecasters said.

In the Greater Boston area, temperatures could reach the upper 60s Wednesday. But that won’t be the case on Mount Washington in New Hampshire, where temperatures will fall and continue to drop into Thursday.

Mount Washington could see as much as 10 inches of new snowfall and whiteout conditions, according to Ryan Knapp, a meteorologist at the Mount Washington Observatory.

“By the time the snow tapers, some areas could see as much as 10 inches of new snowfall,” Knapp wrote on the observatory’s website. “However, the high winds will be whipping this up making for whiteout conditions at times and for deep drifts in areas. Additionally, the high winds and cold air will make it feel significantly colder on exposed skin. In fact, the cold air and expected conditions overnight and Thursday will be more in line with mid-December than that of mid-April; so hikers during this timeframe should dress, pack, and prepare as they would for a winter hike.”

