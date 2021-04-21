Tractor trailer carrying produce catches fire on Interstate 495 in Wrentham

“Norfolk firefighters with Tank 1 are currently working on Route 495 in Wrentham helping to extinguish a heavily involved tractor trailer truck carrying produce,” the posting said.

The Norfolk Fire Department confirmed in a Facebook posting at 5:40 a.m. that the truck had caught fire.

A tractor trailer carrying produce became engulfed in flames Wednesday on Interstate 495 in Wrentham, officials said.

The scene of the Wednesday truck fire on 495. Norfolk Fire Department

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone had been injured.

Photos of the truck that the fire department posted online showed it had been gutted by the flames and heavy smoke.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately disclosed.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.