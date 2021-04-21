Garland announces Justice Dept. probe into Minneapolis Police Department

The new examination will go beyond Floyd’s case, Garland said, to determine whether the Minneapolis department has engaged in systemic misconduct that constituted ’'unconstitutional or unlawful policing.’'

Garland said the ’'pattern-or-practice’' civil investigation would be conducted separately from an ongoing federal criminal probe opened during the Trump administration over whether Floyd’s civil rights were violated during his arrest and death last May.

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday announced a sweeping Justice Department probe into the practices and culture of the Minneapolis Police Department, elevating the federal government’s role a day after former officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd.

’'Nothing can fill the void the loved ones of George Floyd have felt since his death,’' Garland said during brief remarks at Justice Department headquarters. ’'My heart goes out to them and to all those who have experienced similar loss.’'

He added that ’'justice is sometimes slow, sometimes elusive, and sometimes never comes. The DOJ will be unwavering in its pursuit of equal justice under the law.’'

Pattern-or-practice investigations undertaken during previous administrations often took months or even years to complete and generally resulted in local police departments reaching a court-enforced agreement with the Justice Department over changes.

Garland said the civil investigation will examine whether the Minneapolis police have engaged in excessive force or discriminatory conduct or unlawfully abused those with mental health illness or physical disabilities. He indicated Justice Department lawyers will also review tactics authorities used against protesters, including tear gas and other less-than-lethal munitions, in the mass street demonstrations that erupted in the city after Floyd’s death.

Jared Fishman, a former federal civil rights prosecutor, called the announcement ’'hugely significant’' and could signal that the Justice Department would once again use its considerable legal muscle to try to force reforms for troubled police departments across the country. The Obama administration had taken an aggressive approach to such work, opening 25 investigations into local law enforcement agencies across the country and enforcing 14 court-approved consent decrees mandating changes.

Some analysts have questioned the effectiveness of pattern-or-practice investigations. A Washington Post review in 2015 of such interventions found that they led to modernized policies, equipment, and training, but produced mixed results on the use of force.

Fishman said their efficacy can sometimes be stymied because local departments or prosecutors’ offices lack the resources or expertise to make whatever changes federal officials recommend.

’'It’s not enough to call out a department for unconstitutional practices. The next step is helping them fix it,’' said Fishman, who now runs the Justice Innovation Lab, helping implement reforms at prosecutors’ offices. ’'I hope the [Biden] administration is willing to put their money where their mouths are, because departments are not going to be able to correct the constitutional problems on their own.’'

The Minneapolis City Council, which has been frustrated in its efforts to conduct oversight of the Police Department since last summer, issued a statement in support of Garland’s announcement.

’'We welcome the opportunity for the Department of Justice to use the full weight of its authority to hold the Minneapolis Police Department accountable for any and all abuses of power and harms to our community and stand ready to aid in this process as full partners,’' the City Council said.

The Trump administration, under then-Attorney General William P. Barr, opened a civil rights investigation in the case days after Floyd, a Black man, died when Chauvin pressed his knee on his neck for more than nine minutes while he was prone on the ground.

But Barr and his predecessor, Jeff Sessions, had opposed broader federal efforts to root out systemic problems within local law enforcement agencies. In 2018, Sessions moved to ban the department from pursuing consent decrees that established strict reform measures for police departments found to have engaged in abusive tactics, often under the guide of a monitor — powerful legal tools that had been used by the administrations of Barack Obama and, to a lesser extent, George W. Bush.

Last week, Garland rescinded Sessions’ memo, signaling the Justice Department will return to a more robust use of federal legal authority to push for reforms among police departments.

In his remarks Wednesday, Garland said the federal agency has already begun to reach out to community leaders in Minneapolis to gather information for the probe. He pledged to issue a public report if officials determine the Police Department has violated the law.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Senate is poised to hold a confirmation vote on Vanita Gupta, a civil rights lawyer nominated by President Biden to serve as the Justice Department’s No. 3 official, overseeing its civil division. Gupta led the agency’s civil rights division during the Obama administration and helped oversee several investigations into local police departments.

Yet such efforts also have produced political blowback at times from police unions and local police chiefs who have bristled under federal efforts to force changes in training and the use of force. Garland nodded to those concerns during his remarks.

’'Most officers do their jobs honorably and lawfully,’' he said. ’'I strongly believe a good officer does not want to work in a system that allows bad practices. Good officers welcome accountability because accountability is an essential part in building trust with the local community and public safety requires public trust.’'