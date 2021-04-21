Mass. reports 93,385 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 93,385 to 5,303,005, state officials reported Wednesday.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Tuesday, when 79,162 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 84.6 percent of the 6,270,220 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 3,166,870 first shots and 1,932,608 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 203,527 shots of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 2,136,135.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

