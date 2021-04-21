Astros, Maldonado strike deal for 2022 season

The deal announced Wednesday includes a $5 million salary for 2022 and a $4 million team option for 2023 with a $500,000 buyout. The 2023 salary would become guaranteed at $5 million if Maldonado plays in 90 or more games this year.

Catcher Martín Maldonado and the Houston Astros have agreed to a $5.5 million, one-year contract for 2022.

His contract provides that he get a hotel suite on road trips plus award bonuses.

Maldonado is making $3.5 million in 2021, the second season of a $7 million, two-year contract. His 2020 pay was reduced to about $1.296 million by the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

A Gold Glove winner in 2017, the 34-year-old Maldonado is 3 for 34 (.088) with no RBIs in 37 plate appearances this season. He has a .216 career average with 69 homers and 244 RBIs.

The Astros credit him for helping 15 rookie pitchers last season, including 10 who made their major league debuts.

He would have been eligible for free agency after the World Series.

Twins JT Riddle on COVID-19 injured list

Infielder JT Riddle was placed on the COVID-19 injured list by the Minnesota Twins.

Riddle appeared in four games for the Twins this season, going 2 for 6 (.333) with a run scored.

“JT did not test positive for COVID. There are a lot of different COVID protocols. JT falls within one of them,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’ll be also traveling on his own back to Minneapolis where he’ll quarantine there for a period of time, and then hopefully by the end of the week we’ll have this resolved with him.”

To replace Riddle on the 26-man roster, the Twins selected the contract of catcher Tomás Telis from the taxi squad.

Telis, who spent the 2020 season at the alternate training site in St. Paul, Minnesota, has appeared in 122 career major league games, hitting .230 (58 for 252) with eight doubles, three triples, one home run and 24 RBIs over parts of five seasons with Texas and Miami (2014-18).

Advertisement

Tom Robson dies

Former major league player and coach Tom Robson has died. He was 75. Robson died of natural causes on Tuesday at Memory Care Facility in Chandler, Arizona, New York Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz said. Taken by the Mets on the 50th round of the 1967 amateur draft, Robson played two seasons in the major leagues, both with the Texas Rangers. He batted .208 with four RBIs over 23 games and 54 plate appearances in 1974 and ’75, playing first base and designated hitter ... Longtime major league second baseman Neil Walker said he was retiring, ending a 12-year career that saw him become an integral part of the group that returned his hometown Pittsburgh Pirates to the playoffs and reach the postseason with both the Mets and Yankees ... Former All-Star Dee Strange-Gordon has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers and been assigned to the alternate training site in Appleton, Wisconsin ... Padres right-hander Dinelson Lamet left his season debut after two scoreless innings due to right forearm tightness.







