Game 19: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox, who enter Wednesday holding the AL’s best record at 12-6, will look to sweep a brief two-game series against the Blue Jays tonight.
Boston is coming off a 4-2 win over Toronto in which Eduardo Rodriguez made his first appearance at Fenway Park since 2019, pitching into the seventh inning and allowing just two runs.
Here’s what you need to know:
Lineups
BLUE JAYS (7-10): TBA
Pitching: RHP Trent Thornton (0-0, 2.35 ERA)
RED SOX (12-6): TBA
Pitching: RHP Garrett Richards (0-1, 6.00 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Blue Jays vs. Richards: Joe Panik 0-3, Marcus Semien 2-13.
Red Sox vs. Thornton: Xander Bogaerts 2-7, Rafael Devers 3-7, Marwin Gonzalez 0-1, J.D. Martinez 3-7, Kevin Plawecki 1-2, Hunter Renfroe 0-2, Christian Vázquez 2-3.
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have an MLB-best nine come-from-behind wins this season. They picked up their latest last night, after trailing 1-0 entering the bottom of the fourth inning before Xander Bogaerts hit his first home run of the season.
Notes: The Blue Jays have lost three in a row. ... Richards has six starts against Toronto, with a 2-4 record and a 5.20 ERA. ... This is Thornton’s first start of the season after appearing in five games in relief. He has a 2-4 record against the Sox with a 5.20 career ERA.
