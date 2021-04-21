Greater Lawrence football weathers early deficit, goes the distance in season finale against Whittier

So why would Thursday’s season-finale against Whittier Tech been any different?

Hardly anything about the Fall II season has been normal for the Greater Lawrence football program.

The Commonwealth Athletic Conference matchup was moved up to a 4 p.m. kick try to beat the incoming storm of wind and rain.

The game was called after three quarters, but not before the Reggies had surged ahead on three long touchdowns en route to a 24-8 victory.

“For it to end the way it did was just the whipped cream on top of an odd season,” Greater Lawrence coach Tony Sarkis said.

Whittier (2-2) struck first, on a 4-yard run by Niko Burke and a conversion rush from Nolan Mann for an 8-0 lead. But Greater Lawrence (3-2) answered with a 64-yard sprint to the end zone from senior Tiago Fernandes and classmate Gustavo Regalado added the game-tying conversion.

Then Regalado tossed a pass to senior Alvin Torres, who scorched through the defense for a 55-yard score, and Fernandes punched in the 2-point try for a 16-8 lead. Near the end of the third quarter, Fernandes (six rushes, 150 yards) beat a defender who caught his feet, and raced to the end zone for a game-clinching 67-yard score.

Before the teams could start the fourth quarter, the thunderstorm rolled in, prompting officials to end the game.

Sarkis lauded the game plan from defensive coordinator Chris Fusco, which limited a “methodical” Whittier offense to 8 points.

He also called attention to the large effect COVID has had on inner-city kids, and how that impacted his team.

“I give credit to the seniors that stuck with us, were on Zoom for countless hours, [and] watched film when we couldn’t practice,” Sarkis said. “[Their] commitment toward teammates, taught them about unselfishness and made them into fine young men, and that’s more important to us than anything else.”

Field hockey

Apponequet 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 2 — Viktoria Harte (2 goals), Amelia Blake (1 goal, 1 assist), and Riley Levrault (2 assists) all had multi-point games for the host Lakers (4-1-1) in the South Coast victory.

Bourne 4, Westport 2 — Senior Julia Elicier scored three goals and added an assist on senior day to lead the host Canalmen (3-4-2) to the nonleague win.

Somerset Berkley 5, Case 2 — Cami Crook tallied two goals and an assist and Karissa Albin added a goal and an assist to help the visiting Raiders (6-0) stay undefeated in the South Coast Conference.

Girls’ soccer

Apponequet 4, Greater New Bedford 2 — The Lakers (6-1) had four scorers, including junior Devin Sylvia netting her eighth of the season, in the South Coast win.

Girls’ volleyball

Case 3, Somerset Berkley 0 — Senior setter Alyssa Storm set a program record with 17 aces and delivered 16 assists to lift the host Cardinals (8-1) to the South Coast Conference win. “She’s just been amazing,” Case coach Brendan Kelly said. “She’s so talented, she’s so coachable. I know all those things sound cliché, but she is.”

Lowell Catholic 3, Whittier 1 — Molly Trainor (9 kills, 2 blocks), Chloe Scott (12 kills), and Kathryn Rzepala (7 aces, 20 assists) carried the host Crusaders (9-7) to the season-ending Commonwealth victory over Whittier.

Lynn Classical 3, Chelsea 0 — Junior captain Chloe Clement tallied 12 kills, 5 aces, and 14 service points to boost the host Rams (2-0) to the Greater Boston League win.

Correspondent Peter Santo also contributed.