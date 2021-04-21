Julian Edelman to join the panel on ‘Inside the NFL’

A little more than a week after retiring from the NFL, Julian Edelman has revealed his new route.

The former Patriots receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion will be joining the cast of “Inside the NFL,” the long-running highlights show that will move over from Showtime to Paramount+ beginning in September.

Edelman also announced that his production company, Coast Productions, has reached an agreement with ViacomCBS to produce films and television programs. In 2019, Edelman produced a documentary on his own career, titled “100% Julian Edelman,” that aired on Showtime, a ViacomCBS brand.