Justin Fields reportedly manages epilepsy, which has never affected football career

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields told NFL teams he has epilepsy, according to a report from NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapaport, but the condition reportedly has never affected his football career.

Per NFL.com, Fields was diagnosed with epilepsy as a child, and his symptoms have decreased as he has gotten older. Epilepsy can cause seizures, but Fields has not experienced them with the help of medication. Other family members have grown out of the condition, and doctors are reportedly “confident” Fields will do so, as well.

Fields did not miss a game in college, although teams have inquired as to whether he might be at greater risk if he suffers a concussion, according to NFL.com.