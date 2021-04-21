In matchup of 5-1 squads, Hull football sizes up impromptu finale against Rockland

While they won’t get to cap their season at the $2 million field dedicated last September against Thanksgiving rival Cohasset because of COVID-19 protocols, the Pirates will still get to play the role of underdog Thursday night at 6 against visiting Rockland in a battle of 5-1 teams.

A shot to prove their strength, toughness, stamina, and savvy on their new state-of-the-art turf against bigger schools with a history of success.

Throughout all the disappointments and cancellations for student-athletes this past year, the seniors on the Hull football program kept working and hoping for a shot.

“I’d say 99 times out of 100 we’re playing a school bigger than us,” said Hull coach Mike O’Donnell (Class of 1985). “So it’s a challenge every time we step on the field, whatever the arena is. Our kids don’t look at the numbers though, they just go out and play.

“They want to be challenged and see how they match up.”

There are 262 students at Hull High and 25 players on the football team, although O’Donnell said roughly 13 players have responsibilities in all three phases.

There are seven seniors, and a couple are first-year varsity players who played soccer during the Fall I season. So senior captains Zach Smith — a standout on the offensive and defensive lines — and running back/linebacker Jimmy Polito have played vital roles in organizing and motivating the undermanned Pirates throughout a lengthy offseason.

O’Donnell, who also coaches hockey and baseball at Hull, said his players have been working out at the school’s fitness center close to six days a week since June. When the winter season was canceled, O’Donnell and other coaches supervised workouts and intramural competitions, but seniors like Polito (who also stars on the basketball team) were champing at the bit for an opportunity to represent their town.

“Especially with this group of guys, we’ve felt like we were pushed around the past few years and we didn’t like it,” said Polito, a 5-foot-9-inch, 190-pounder who will play halfback at Utica College.

“We’re a small group, but a tough group, and we got into the weight room and field this offseason as a whole program. I know we don’t have a lot, but everyone on the field, I trust them to do their job.”

With approximately 650 students, Rockland isn’t necessarily a huge school, but the Bulldogs have been among the class of the South Shore League for several years and won 21 of 22 games before falling, 28-20, to Mashpee last Thursday.

Rockland’s game against East Bridgewater Friday was postponed because of positive COVID-19 results, and Cohasset was also forced into a pause after defeating the Vikings last week, creating this nonleague matchup. In addition to players’ family members, Hull will allow a limited number spectators with social distance guidelines in place at the stadium located at the end of a picturesque peninsula.

“I’ve always loved running out on the field to hear the crowd cheering,” said Polito. “It gets us going to to play for our town. That’s a big reason I wanted to go to Hull. I have a lot of pride in putting Hull across my chest and representing for the people of this town.”

After going through his final football practice Wednesday, Polito looked ahead to an impromptu matchup with Rockland instead of finishing his career against Hull’s Thanksgiving rival.

“We’re used to adjusting in the world of COVID and cancellations and we’re really grateful for the opportunity” said Polito. “It’s the same type of vibe as facing Cohasset — a tough matchup against a bigger school and they think they’re going to beat us. Now let’s go out there and show everybody who we are.”

Extra points

A loaded Friday night slate includes a couple more makeshift matchups that are sure to excite.

Three-time defending Middlesex Liberty League champion Reading (5-0) was able to schedule Dual County League champion Lincoln-Sudbury (6-0) in a matchup that very well could have been the Division 2 North final had there been a state tournament last fall.

And with Mansfield’s finale against Thanksgiving rival Foxboro canceled, the defending D2 state champion Hornets (5-0) will host Patriot League Keenan winner Marshfield (4-0) in another battle of unbeaten teams.

“For both programs, it’s a great way to go out,” said third-year Marshfield coach Chris Arouca. “Last Friday our kids were wondering, “Is this our last game?” So it’s good to give them one more shot.”

Under the tenure of longtime Reading coach John Fiore, the Rockets faced L-S during the regular season in 2007 and 2010 due to scheduling vacancies. Reading topped L-S, 21-7, in the 2016 D2 North final and L-S survived a 34-30 thriller against the Rockets in the 2018 D2 North semifinals.

“We’re not attaching any formal description to it,” said Fiore. “It’s just the continuation of an awesome rivalry. I don’t think our kids need any extra motivation. The silver lining is we’re playing an outstanding football program and we’re getting a sixth game.

“I think anyone that watches it is going to walk out happy with the football they watched.”