NFL Draft: The top wide receiver prospects to know

Smith has the statistics to back up his potential, but his size has some concerned about his ability to compete at the next level. As the winner of the Heisman Trophy, Smith has acknowledged the lofty expectations set for him and sounds confident that he’s equipped to meet them.

The top wide receivers available in the NFL draft, with name, college, height, weight, 40 time, and projected round. All measurements are from pro days

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, 5-10, 182, none, 1

Waddle’s speed and versatility make him an intriguing prospect. He’s most definitely a deep threat, with an average of 18.9 yards per reception over his three-year college career, and can also have an impact as a return specialist.

Ja’Marr Chase, LSU, 6-0, 201, 4.38, 1

Chase, who opted out of the 2020 season, put together an impressive 2019 campaign with 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns en route to a national championship. He has the potential to reunite with quarterback Joe Burrow because the Bengals have the fifth overall pick.

Kadarius Toney, Florida, 5-11, 193, 4.39, 1-2

After three underwhelming, unproductive seasons to start his college career, Toney emerged on the scene last year with 70 catches for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns. His shake-and-bake style and ability to change direction forced 20 missed tackles last season. He also rushed for 161 yards on 19 carries.

Elijah Moore, Ole Miss, 5-9, 178, 4.35, 2

Moore posted an impressive time in the three-cone drill — 6.66 seconds — the fastest among the top receivers. He’s undersized, even for the slot, but his testing demonstrates his explosiveness and speed. As a junior, he finished last season with 86 catches for 1,193 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Rashod Bateman, Minnesota, 6-0, 190, 4.39, 2

Bateman’s bout with COVID-19 plagued his 2020 season. The 21-year-old junior, who has asthma, experienced body aches as well as the lingering effects of the virus. He appeared in five games before opting out.

Rondale Moore, Purdue, 5-7, 180, 4.29, 2-3

Moore crushed his pro day with a speedy 40-yard dash time and a ridiculous vertical jump of 42.5 inches. As a freshman, he put together a monster year with an FBS-best 114 receptions for 1,258 yards. Hamstring injuries have sidelined him for much of the past two seasons.

Best of the rest: Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU; Amari Rodgers, Clemson; Dyami Brown, North Carolina; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Southern Cal; D’Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan; Nico Collins, Michigan.

