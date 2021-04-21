Red Sox fall behind early, lose to Blue Jays

“The slider is not where we want it to be or where he wanted to be,” he said. “I do believe when the slider starts playing, he’s going to be dominant.”

The slider, to Cora, was the keystone for Richards.

The hopes Red Sox manager Alex Cora had for Garrett Richards, after seeing the starter bounce back from an ugly first outing with back-to-back solid performances, was that Richards would find control over his slider and give the Sox six or seven innings Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays on the back end of a snappy two-game series.

Richards couldn’t deliver the deep start Cora was looking for, and the Sox fell to the Jays, 6-3. Richards fell to 0-2 after giving up four runs on four hits and six walks.

“I just think the delivery was off a little bit the whole night, and [I was] just kind of fighting it the whole night,” said Richards. “Then obviously just couldn’t get my release point under control. So just kind of a combination of things. Nothing that can’t be fixed.”

J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers drove in the runs for Boston, which will begin a four-game set against the visiting Seattle Mariners Thursday night.

Xander Bogaerts reacts after grounding out in the fifth inning of Wednesday's game. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Richards came out of his previous two starts with a sense that he was building momentum. Going five innings each against the Orioles and Twins, and allowing just two runs each time, boosted his confidence after giving up six runs in his first start.

But he had to work himself out of trouble from the start against the Jays.

Richards began the game by walking Cavan Biggio on four pitches, hitting Bo Bichette on his elbow protector, then giving up an RBI single to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. But Richards managed to minimize the damage when he got a double-play ball out of Rowdy Tellez, then got out of the inning thanks to a ground out from Randal Grichuk.

But Richards couldn’t find a feel for his fastball, and he paid for it in a three-run second inning.

Richards left a four-seamer over the plate that Marcus Semien slapped to left field for a leadoff single. Richards then walked Josh Palacios on five pitches. A wild pitch to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. moved the runners to second and third with no outs, and Gurriel drove in Semien with a sacrifice fly to right.

Garrett Richards heads for the dugout after being pulled from the game in the top of the fifth inning Wednesday night. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

With first base open, Richards walked Danny Jansen on four pitches. Richards then got the ground ball he wanted out of Biggio, but the Sox couldn’t complete the double play. Palacios scored from third to give the Blue Jays a 3-0 lead. Then Bichette tacked on with an RBI single to center.

Richards’s only clean inning was a 1-2-3 third, in which he struck out Grichuk and Palacios.

The Sox cut into the deficit in the fourth when Martinez led off with a double and scored two batters later on a ground out by Devers.

Richards made it to the fifth inning, but after walking Guerrero to lead off, then giving a free pass to Semien with two outs, manager Alex Cora took the ball while the Red Sox were still within striking distance.

Richards was out after 4⅔ innings, allowing four runs on four hits with six walks and two strikeouts.

“We had rain tonight. It was cold. There was a lot of things going on,” said Richards. “But that’s not an excuse. You’ve got to be better. You’ve got to make pitches and you’ve got to get outs.”

Kiké Hernández’s double in the fifth cut the deficit to 4-2, and Xander Bogaerts hit a solo homer in the eighth to make it 4-3.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.