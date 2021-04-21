Women’s world hockey championship tournament postponed

The women’s world hockey championship tournament in Canada has been postponed indefinitely after health officials in Nova Scotia informed the International Ice Hockey Federation the province’s borders are being closed because of COVID-19 concerns, an IIHF official said Wednesday.

IIHF chief Rene Fasel said he was “very disappointed” by the decision, which comes a little over two weeks before the 10-team tournament was set to run in Halifax and Truro from May 6-16. He said the IIHF will focus on rescheduling the tournament later this year either in Nova Scotia or another country.