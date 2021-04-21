Photos: A look at how the nation reacted to the Derek Chauvin verdict

Cheers rang out in Minneapolis on Tuesday after a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd last May.

After the video of Floyd’s death was widely circulated online, which showed Chauvin pinning Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the man’s neck for over 9 minutes despite Floyd repeatedly crying out he could not breathe, protesters worldwide took to the streets to call for action against police brutality and systemic racism.

The relatively swift verdict — guilty on all counts — was delivered after the three-week trial wrapped up. Prosecutors sought to show who Floyd was as a person, with the testimony from onlookers and those close to him often emotional, and repeatedly played bystander footage of his death to argue that Chauvin used excessive force that went against protocol.