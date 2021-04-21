Photos: A look at how the nation reacted to the Derek Chauvin verdict

Cheers rang out in Minneapolis on Tuesday after a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd last May. After the video of Floyd’s death was widely circulated online, which showed Chauvin pinning Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the man’s neck for over 9 minutes despite Floyd repeatedly crying out he could not breathe, protesters worldwide took to the streets to call for action against police brutality and systemic racism. The relatively swift verdict — guilty on all counts — was delivered after the three-week trial wrapped up. Prosecutors sought to show who Floyd was as a person, with the testimony from onlookers and those close to him often emotional, and repeatedly played bystander footage of his death to argue that Chauvin used excessive force that went against protocol. “Today, we are able to breathe again,” Floyd’s younger brother Philonise said at a family news conference, tears streaming down his face. But despite the celebrations, many — including President Biden — also noted just how rare it is for a police officer to be prosecuted for killing someone while on duty, and even more so to be convicted for taking a life. “It was a murder in the full light of day, and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see,” Biden said after the verdict was delivered. “For so many, it feels like it took all of that for the judicial system to deliver a just — just basic accountability.” Here’s a look at how people across the country reacted to the verdict. Awaiting the verdict From left, Representative Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Delegate Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands, and Representative Joe Neguse, D-Colo., joined other members of the Congressional Black Caucus to await the verdict in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Tuesday. J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press People gathered outside the Hennepin County Government Center to hear the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis on Tuesday. AARON NESHEIM/NYT People watched the verdict in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, in Washington, on Tuesday. Kenny Holston/NYT People watched a CBS news program on television as they learned the guilty verdict on all counts in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. Godofredo A. Vásquez/Associated Press People watched coverage of the guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Tuesday outside the Hennepin County Government Center. Joshua Rashaad McFadden/NYT People gathered outside the Hennepin County Government Center to hear the verdict in the Derek Chauvin Trial in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Joshua Rashaad McFadden/NYT The verdict is announced Toshira Garraway, left, and Courteney Ross, girlfriend of George Floyd, reacted following the verdict in Derek Chauvin's trial in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Joshua Lott/The Washington Post People gathered at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue following the guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin on Tuesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Brandon Bell/Getty Charles McMillan, left, and Genevieve Hansen, witnesses who testified in the trial, embraced in George Floyd Square after the verdict was read in the Derek Chauvin trial on Tuesday. Stephen Maturen/Getty People reacted after the verdict was read in the Derek Chauvin trial on Tuesday In Minneapolis, Minnesota. Scott Olson/Getty Gail Russell, 68, fell to her knees and proclaimed "Thank you Jesus" at Gloria's Corner Store in New Orleans on Tuesday as she listened to judge Peter Cahill read the three verdicts, after a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of all counts in the death of George Floyd. DAVID GRUNFELD/Associated Press People reacted after the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin was read, in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg People gathered at George Floyd Plaza after hearing that Derek Chauvin was convicted on all three counts on Tuesday in Minneapolis. Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post A person reacted after the verdict was read in the Derek Chauvin trial on Tuesday In Minneapolis, Minnesota. Scott Olson/Getty People celebrated the guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Tuesday outside the Hennepin County Government Center. Joshua Rashaad McFadden/NYT People reacted to the verdict of Derek Chauvin outside the Hennepin County Government Center on Tuesday in Minneapolis. Joshua Lott/The Washington Post Ceci Munoz reacted with Dennis Glenn at Yates High School as they learned the guilty verdict on all counts in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd on Tuesday in Houston. Karen Warren/Associated Press People hugged at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis on Tuesday after the jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd. VICTOR J. BLUE/NYT Officials speak following the news Representative Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) spoke at a news conference with members of the Congressional Black Caucus after the verdict in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was announced on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Tuesday. Anna Moneymaker/NYT The Rev. Jesse Jackson spoke during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Tuesday in Minneapolis, in the death of George Floyd. John Minchillo/Associated Press Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, wiped tears from his eyes as he spoke during a news conference after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in the killing of George Floyd on Tuesday in Minneapolis. John Minchillo/Associated Press Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, center left, attorney Ben Crump, center right, and the Rev. Al Sharpton, right, raised their hands during a news conference after the murder conviction against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd on Tuesday in Minneapolis. John Minchillo/Associated Press Vice President Kamala Harris, left, listened as President Biden delivered remarks on the guilty verdict against former policeman Derek Chauvin at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images Vice President Kamala Harris spoke Tuesday at the White House in Washington, after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. Evan Vucci/Associated Press People nationwide take to the streets Angela Harrelson (R), aunt of George Floyd, spoke at George Floyd Square after the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on Tuesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty A crowd gathered at George Floyd Square after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of Floyd on Tuesday in Minneapolis. Julio Cortez/Associated Press Adeyemi and daughter Adenike listened to people speak before they marched through the streets after the verdict was announced for Derek Chauvin on Tuesday in Atlanta. Megan Varner/Getty People celebrated the guilty verdict of former police officer Derek Chauvin in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images People hugged outside the Hennepin Country Government Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday after the jury delivered three guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial. AMR ALFIKY/NYT A man stood near the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Amr Alfiky/NYT People took to the streets following the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on Tuesday in New York City. David Dee Delgado/Getty Ingrid Noel, 51, left, wept on the shoulder of Robert Bolden, at a rally outside the Barclays Center on Tuesday in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Brittainy Newman/Associated Press People danced as they react to the verdict in Derek Chauvin's trial in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images Mahkhyieah Lee, 5, of Scranton Pa., hugged her mom Erin Lee as they visited Black Lives Matter Plaza with other family members near the White House on Tuesday in Washington, after the verdict in Minneapolis, in the murder trial against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was announced. Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press Cate Readling, of Oak Park, an organizer with The People's Lobby, attended a protest in Daley Plaza, in Chicago, shortly after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times/Associated Press A large crowd celebrated in George Floyd Square following the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on Tuesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Nathan Howard/Getty People celebrated at George Floyd Square after the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on Tuesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty People gathered at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue following the guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin on Tuesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Brandon Bell/Getty
