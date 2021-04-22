More than a year after shutting down, the Coolidge will reopen on May 13

The Coolidge Corner Theatre, the much-loved Brookline moviehouse, has announced that it will be reopening, starting May 13. That date is 14 months to the day after the theater shut down, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While our return will be gradual, we are relieved and happy to once again be able to share movies together,” Katherine Tallman, the Coolidge’s director, said in a statement.

Initially, the Coolidge will be open for just two showings, Thursdays through Sundays, in the 440-seat main theater. Attendance will be limited to 15 percent of seating. A full line-up won’t be announced until next week, but titles to be shown will include “Do the Right Thing” (1989), in a 4k restoration; “Top Hat” (1935); “Vertigo” (1958); “2001: A Space Odyssey” (1968); and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000). Pedro Almodóvar’s “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown” (1988) will be shown on a bill with his short “The Human Voice,” released earlier this year.