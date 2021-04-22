Local bestsellers for the week ending April 18

1. The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country Amanda Gorman Viking

2. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

3. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Knopf

4. The Four Winds Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s

5. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead Books

6. First Person Singular: Stories Haruki Murakami Knopf

7. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

8. When the Stars Go Dark Paula McLain Ballantine

9. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue V.E. Schwab Tor

10. Libertie Kaitlyn Greenidge Algonquin

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty Patrick Radden Keefe Doubleday

2. The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race Walter Isaacson S&S

3. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

5. On the House: A Washington Memoir John Boehner St. Martin’s

6. The Light of Days Judy Batalion Morrow

7. Philip Roth: The Biography Blake Bailey Norton

8. Broken Horses: A Memoir Brandi Carlile Crown

9. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

10. Dusk, Night, Dawn Anne Lamott Riverhead





TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

2. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

3. The Rose Code Kate Quinn Morrow

4. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

5. Later Stephen King Hard Case Crime

6. Shuggie Bain Douglas Stewart Grove Press

7. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

8. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

9. How to Love the World James Crews Storey Publishing

10. The House in the Cerulean Sea TJ Klune Tor

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

3. Minor Feelings Cathy Park Hong One World

4. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

5. Nomadland Jessica Bruder Norton

6. Leaving Isn’t the Hardest Thing: Essays Lauren Hough Vintage

7. The Body Keeps the Score Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

8. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes Sam Sifton Ten Speed Press

9. Hidden Valley Road Robert Kolker Anchor

10. Why Fish Don’t Exist Lulu Miller S&S

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, April 18. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.