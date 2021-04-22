Virtual author readings for April 25-May 1

Rana el Kaliouby (”Girl Decoded”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... June Hur (”The Forest of Stolen Girls”) is in conversation with Wendy Heard (”She’s Too Pretty to Burn”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Zibby Owens (”Moms Don’t Have Time to: A Quarantine Anthology”) at 7 p.m. at South End Library... Jay Parini (”Borges and Me: An Encounter”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Concord Museum... Renée Rosen (”The Social Graces”) is in conversation with The Preservation Society of Newport County at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story... Jesse Q. Sutanto (”Dial A for Aunties”) is in conversation with Uzma Jalaluddin (”Hana Khan Carries On”) at 7:30 p.m. at Belmont Books.

WEDNESDAY

Advertisement

John Grisham (”Sooley”) reads at 1 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Michelle Zauner (”Crying in H Mart”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

THURSDAY

Quiara Alegría Hudes (“My Broken Language”) is in conversation with Maria Hinojosa (”Once I Was You: A Memoir of Love and Hate in a Torn America”) at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library... Louis Menand (”The Free World: Art and Thought in the Cold War”) is in conversation with David Leonard at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... J. Courtney Sullivan (“Friends and Strangers”) is in conversation with Rumaan Alam (”Rich and Pretty”) at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.

Advertisement

FRIDAY

Marie Favereau (”The Horde: How the Mongols Changed the World”) reads at 12 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Nimmi Gowrinathan (”Radicalizing Her: Why Women Choose Violence”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Traci Sorell (”We Are Still Here!: Native American Truths Everyone Should Know”) is in conversation with Mary Ann Cappiello at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

SATURDAY

Keith Cohen (”A Season Unknown”) reads at 3 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

All events take place online; please check venue websites. Events are subject to change.