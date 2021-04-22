Comcast deploys free Wi-Fi zones in Greater Boston to help after-school students

Nearly 30 community centers in Massachusetts, including 18 in Boston, have been equipped with free Comcast Wi-Fi coverage as part of the company’s effort to connect low-income families to the Internet so that they can access after-school learning opportunities.

These Wi-Fi-connected areas, dubbed “Lift Zones,” are expected to help hundreds of students get online so they can do their school work, the company said. Some of the locations include local branches of the Boston Center for Youth & Families and the Boys & Girls Club.

“The pandemic has put many low-income families at risk of being left behind, and we’re proud to work with community partners to support them with Internet adoption and digital equity programs like this one,” said Trevor Arp, senior vice president of Comcast’s Greater Boston Region, in a statement. “We hope these Lift Zones help families stay connected to vital resources.”