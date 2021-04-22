Comcast deploys free Wi-Fi zones in Greater Boston to help after-school students

Nearly 30 community centers in Massachusetts, including 18 in Boston, have been equipped with free Comcast Wi-Fi coverage as part of the company’s effort to connect low-income families to the Internet so that they can access after-school learning opportunities.
These Wi-Fi-connected areas, dubbed “Lift Zones,” are expected to help hundreds of students get online so they can do their school work, the company said. Some of the locations include local branches of the Boston Center for Youth & Families and the Boys & Girls Club.
“The pandemic has put many low-income families at risk of being left behind, and we’re proud to work with community partners to support them with Internet adoption and digital equity programs like this one,” said Trevor Arp, senior vice president of Comcast’s Greater Boston Region, in a statement. “We hope these Lift Zones help families stay connected to vital resources.”
Comcast said “dozens” of additional Wi-Fi zones are under consideration in the Boston area, and the goal is to have them established by the end of the year.
These are the initial Boston-area locations:
- 18 Boston Center for Youth & Families locations in Allston, Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, Roslindale, Roxbury, and South Boston
- Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence
- Boys & Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley (Amesbury/Salisbury)
- Boys & Girls Club of Metro South (Brockton)
- Boys & Girls Club of New Bedford/Onset
- Boys & Girls Club of Taunton
- For Kids Only (Everett)
- For Kids Only (Revere)
- Girls Inc. (Taunton)
Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.