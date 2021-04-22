Rockland Trust inks billion-dollar deal to buy East Boston Savings Bank

There is at least one key difference between this deal and the Eastern-Century marriage. Eastern agreed to pay Century entirely with cash, from a stockpile left over from Eastern’s initial public offering last October. Rockland, meanwhile, is offering an all stock deal at the East Boston Savings board’s request, which provides some tax advantages to the holders of shares in the bank being sold. Each shareholder in Meridian Bancorp, the holding company of Peabody-based East Boston Savings, will get 0.275 of a share of Independent Bank Corp., Rockland’s holding company. That translates to a 22 percent premium, based on the closing price of both stocks on Wednesday.

The deal, announced after the markets closed on Thursday, is the latest among a scramble of regional bank mergers announced in recent months. It’s similar in several ways to the $642 million purchase Eastern Bank announced two weeks ago of Century Bank: a bigger local public bank buying a smaller one, to build heft in the Greater Boston market.

East Boston Savings, with its $6.5 billion in assets, will bring Rockland up to $20 billion in assets once the deal is completed toward the end of this year. That will keep Rockland right within striking distance in terms of size: Eastern will report about $22 billion-plus in assets, after it swallows up the Century franchise. Both acquisitions will be the largest in Rockland’s and Eastern’s history. As with Eastern CEO Bob Rivers, Rockland chief Chris Oddleifson is primarily interested in acquisitions in or adjacent to his bank’s existing footprint. The premium was similar, too: Eastern’s cash offer represented a 26 percent improvement on Century’s stock price at the time.

This will be the 11th bank purchase that Oddleifson has engineered since he joined Rockland as its CEO in 2003. All this time, Oddleifson and his bank have remained true to the holding company’s name, by focusing on organic growth and smaller acquisitions, rather than selling to a larger buyer or making a game-changing deal to expand out of state.

“We believe slow and steady wins the race,” Oddleifson said. “We’re not interested in getting big for bigness’ sake.”

Oddleifson said he has known longtime East Boston Savings chief executive Dick Gavegnano for several years but only began negotiating this deal within the last two months. The two branch networks fit together nicely with minimal overlap: East Boston grew over time from its urban stronghold, largely by moving into the suburbs north of the city. Meanwhile, Rockland has gradually expanded across the South Shore and Cape Cod, and then into the western suburbs, before eventually landing in the city of Boston and in a few communities north of the city before this deal. Rockland’s branch network, consisting of about 100 locations, is roughly double the size of East Boston Savings Bank’s 40-plus.

Rockland, now headquartered in Hanover, employs about 1,400 people, while East Boston Savings employs around 500. Oddleifson said it’s too early to know how many jobs will be trimmed as a result of the acquisition. Gavegnano is expected to stay on as a consultant after the merger, while the makeup of the Rockland holding company’s board will not change.

The COVID-19 pandemic initially appeared to put deal-making on pause in the banking industry. But now, deals are getting hammered out almost every week, as older executives seek to retire and management teams seek to scale up to better equip their banks to weather the low-interest rate environment, the costs of increased regulatory scrutiny, and the need to stay current with mobile technology.













