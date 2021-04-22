Benedetto closes, Time Out Market Boston readies for relaunch, and a 1920s cocktail lounge prepares to debut

Reopenings : In brighter hotel news, Casa Caña at the Studio Allston Hotel (1234 Soldiers Field Road) reopens on Cinco de Mayo, with a new concept. The old version offered a broad Latin American menu, while this iteration hones in on Mexico: nachos, burritos, tequila.

Closings : In a blow to Harvard Square, Benedetto will shut down at the Charles Hotel (1 Bennett St.), says owner Michael Pagliarini. The upscale Italian spot opened in 2016, replacing longtime favorite Rialto . Its hand-rolled pasta and refined surroundings contrasted with the louder, less formal mood at sister restaurant Giulia down the street (1682 Massachusetts Ave.). Happily, Pagliarini says it remains open.

Advertisement

Time Out Market Boston returns to the Fenway (401 Park Drive) in May after a winter hiatus. The food hall, built around stalls and communal dining, worked to modify its layout and business model — including contact-free takeout — to respond to COVID-19 regulations.

Hand sanitizer units were numerous at Time Out Market in the Fenway last summer. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The hall launched in 2019 with star vendors ranging from Tony Maws (Craigie Burger) to Kathy Sidell (Saltie Girl); the lineup morphed over time, with chefs like Jody Adams (Greek Street) and Michael Schlow (Monti Roman Pizzeria and Italian Kitchen) recently on the roster.

Concert venue and restaurant City Winery has reopened near the North End (80 Beverly St.), complete with live entertainment at 25 percent capacity. Enjoy a show while feasting on mussels, burgers, flatbreads, and local beers. Expect a contact-free temp check when you arrive, Wednesday through Saturday.

In East Boston, Pazza on Porter (107 Porter St.) reopens its patio and plans to host a Jack’s Abby beer garden come May. Visit for weekend brunch and daily lunch or dinner.

Changes: Brass Union in Somerville’s Union Square (70 Union Square) will become Vera’s in late April, with chef de cuisine Sandro Joseph (Foundry on Elm) focusing on comfort food. Enjoy seasonal slushies, whole belly clams, and mozzarella sticks Thursday through Saturday nights beginning at 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Bars: The freshly remodeled Langham, Boston (250 Franklin St.) launches The Fed, a 1920s-style cocktail lounge that hopefully will serve as a fitting respite from the 2020s, headed by Paige McGroarty (Yvonne’s). Dine inside or on the terrace from 3 p.m.; early news promises hard-to-find spirits (Macallan “M” whiskey, for example).

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.