Gregory Mone on Ireland, good coffee, and always keeping a swimsuit on hand

New York Times best-selling author Gregory Mone is excited about the recent release of his newest book, “Atlantis: The Accidental Invasion,” and about sparking interest in science in young readers. “I’ve been a science writer for 20-plus years, and this book brings together my love for science, the ocean, and old-fashioned storytelling fun,” said Mone. “It’s a really fun adventure to an imaginative new world . . . and a great chance for an escape.” Mone, whose other books include several coauthored with celebrity scientist Bill Nye, said he hopes this book (with a target age range of 8-12) inspires kids to “care about the ocean — and the Earth in general.” The draw of the ocean was a major factor in Mone, 45, and his family moving from Canton to Martha’s Vineyard six years ago. A lifelong competitive swimmer (he was an All-American in high school and a member of Harvard’s swim team while in college), he enjoys surfing off the island’s coasts. “My dad always had this attitude that the ocean will heal anything,” Mone said. “He’s still that way — he’s 80 and still body surfs.” Mone and his wife, Nika, a first-grade teacher on the island, have three children, ages 10, 13, and 15, and a dog, Toby, “who doubles as my writing partner,” Mone joked. “I do a lot of my thinking and plotting when walking him in the woods in the morning.” We caught up with Mone to talk about all things travel.

In a former life, Ireland, but having three kids limited our options, so my wife and I decided to pick up and move the family to our second favorite vacation spot, Martha’s Vineyard. Now some of the best beaches in the Northeast are only a few miles away, and the kids and I surf all year round — and before school when the waves and wind cooperate.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

Espresso. I’ll map out all the good coffee shops or walk half a city to find a proper espresso.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

Indonesia. Once our youngest is old enough, and everyone can ride decent-size waves, our plan is to set up an extended surf trip through the islands. Or maybe that’s my plan. My oldest is game, at least. But don’t tell my wife.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

A bathing suit. I learned that lesson traveling through Ireland years ago, when I found myself near the famed 40-foot pool mentioned in James Joyce’s “Ulysses.” It was winter, and the water was frigid, but beautiful and clear, so I couldn’t resist diving in and swimming around a bit. A pair of boxer shorts did the job, and I used my undershirt as a towel, but even after fortifying myself with a pint, I was seriously cold on the trek back into Dublin. Now I always pack a swimsuit just in case there’s inviting water nearby. I prefer little racing suits, too, because they take up less space and allow me to embarrass my wife and kids.

Aisle or window?

Aisle. I’m restless.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

When I was 10 years old, we spent a week on a boat in the Caribbean, and I’d wake up every morning, jump off the side, and stay underwater as long as my lungs would let me. We had a salty, wrinkled captain who looked like a pirate, too. If my parents are wondering how I ended up writing children’s adventures instead of trading bonds, well, there’s the answer.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

Drinking so much coffee that I have to walk, swim, or run out the shakes. And in Ireland, a Guinness or two at — but not for — lunch.

Best travel tip?

Those little plastic covers for your toothbrush, and the aforementioned bathing suit. Jumping into random bodies of water, no matter how cold, is one of life’s great pleasures — assuming you can swim, of course. Otherwise, keep it to the toothbrush cover.

JULIET PENNINGTON