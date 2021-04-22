For sale: Homes on Magnolia Road, in Swampscott and Milton

LOT SIZE 0.09 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $478,500 in 2018

PROS Situated on a charming side street about half a mile from Fisherman’s Beach, this 1924 bungalow features hardwood floors and central air. From the front porch, enter through a mudroom with bench seat into a sun-soaked living room with a decorative mantel. At right, the updated kitchen has soapstone counters, white Shaker cabinets, and stainless appliances; an open dining room is across the breakfast bar. An office nook in back with nearby powder room exits to the deck, patio, and level yard with a shed and flowering tree. Three upstairs bedrooms with deep closets share a newer bath with radiant-heated Carrera marble floor. Laundry is in the basement. CONS No garage.

Barbara Nolan, Coldwell Banker, 617-901-6900, BarbaraNolanHomes.com

5 MAGNOLIA ROAD / MILTON

$849,000

SQUARE FEET 1,742

LOT SIZE 0.14 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $525,000 in 2014

PROS This 1943 Colonial with central air sits on a quiet corner lot near the library and schools of Milton Center. The long living room at right has hardwood floors and a whitewashed fireplace. Beyond the dining room at left, the remodeled kitchen has two-toned cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, and a nearby half bath. A family room open to the kitchen offers access to the deck and large backyard with swing set. Upstairs, three bedrooms with big closets—one is a walk-through, another has steps to the attic—share an updated bath. The basement holds a den finished in shiplap, plus a laundry room and access to the one-car garage. CONS No main bedroom with private bath.

Scott Farrell & Partners, Compass, 508-367-7467, scott.farrell@compass.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.