Six things to do online and in person, April 26 to May 2

Catch a sunset at Crane Beach and then watch the dunes at Castle Neck turn into an otherworldly place as you hike with a guide from The Trustees of Reservations’ Castle Hill on the Crane Estate. Moonlit views of the Atlantic and the cranberry bogs make this a special event. COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect, and registration is required at thetrustees.org . 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. $25.

Thursday

HairStory

US Representative Ayanna Pressley introduces ReRooted, a multimodal virtual production presented by The HairStory Project that explores why hair is “more than just a style for the Black and Latinx communities.” Streaming live from the Museum of Science, the event is curated by artists Yvette Modestin and Ana Masacote. Free. Registration required at mos.org. 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Thursday

Improv Opera

Grab your favorite beverage, clear your throat, and get ready for a night of fun as you take part in improv opera — virtually. Hosted by Boston Lyric Opera, this month’s Tonic Hour production is The Mob Widow (loosely based on The Merry Widow). Knowledge of opera is not required for this free Zoom event, but registration at eventbrite.com is. 8 p.m.

Thursday

Mass Appeal

Reflect on the life and legacy of Roxbury music legend Keith “Guru” Elam — one half of the rap-duo Gang Starr. Hear from Guru’s family and Boston-area artists as they string together how his jazz-infused songs shaped hip-hop. BeWords: Lyrics, Legacy & Love is a free virtual event produced by Boston Art & Music Soul Fest as part of Artdacity. Live-streamed on YouTube at 8 p.m. bamsfest.org/artdacity

Friday-Monday

Salute to Spring

Embrace the beauty of spring with the Museum of Fine Arts’ annual Art in Bloom event. For the 45th year, the MFA will showcase works of art paired with floral designs created by area garden clubs. The virtual event runs all day. Tickets start at $10. Register at mfa.org.

Advertisement

Saturday

Laugh It Off

You may have seen her on NBC’s Last Comic Standing or on Netflix’s comedian anthology series Tiffany Haddish Presents. Now’s your chance to catch Boston-born comedian Aida Rodriguez perform at Laugh Boston. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.; seating begins at 7 p.m. Tickets, starting at $29, are available at laughboston.com. COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect.

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.























