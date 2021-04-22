Acting Mayor Janey says COVID-19 cases and deaths are declining in Boston

Her comments came hours after the city had tweeted out more good news on the case front.

“As a result of our comprehensive approach, we are seeing encouraging trends this week in Boston,” she said during a City Hall briefing. “As of Tuesday, April 20, we saw 83 new confirmed cases for a total of 68,114 [since the pandemic started]. ... It is hopeful to see the rate of new cases and deaths continue to decrease.”

Acting Mayor Kim Janey said Thursday that Boston’s COVID-19 data is trending in the right direction as the city continues to battle the pandemic.

“As of April 15, #COVID19 positivity rates in East Boston, Dorchester, South Boston, and Roslindale are above 5%,” the city tweeted. “Fewer neighborhoods are above our threshold of 5% this week, let’s keep it up!”

During the later briefing, Janey also lauded the Hub’s “four-pronged approach” to vaccination.

That approach, she said, “includes mass clinics, priority group clinics, community-based clinics, and mobile vaccination teams.”

Janey praised the mobile teams for “meeting residents where they are, making excellent progress in the equitable distribution. Over 3,500 vaccinations have been administered over the last 13 days, in Dorchester, East Boston, Roslindale, South End, Allston, Roxbury, Hyde Park, and Jamaica Plain.”

Mobile vaccination teams will head out to Mattapan and additional parts of Dorchester and South Boston in the next few days, she said.

“As a reminder, our equity and vaccine access line is still available to assist residents who are part of populations disproportionately impacted by the virus,” Janey said. “Residents who identify as a person of color can call 617-635-5555 or can visit boston.gov/getvaccinated.”

The acting mayor also noted that BPS students in grades K-8 who opted in for in-person learning will return to their classrooms Monday.

“We must remain vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by encouraging our students and staff to wear masks, wash their hands, maintain adequate social distance,” Janey said. “And to all parents of teenagers who are 16 and older, our teenagers who are 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine.”

And they should get it, she continued.

“We certainly encourage parents who want to get their children vaccinated to please give permission to get their children vaccinated, as well as permission for testing in our schools,” Janey said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.