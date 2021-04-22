Authorities identify body found as Merrimack River as missing Lowell woman

Authorities have identified a body found in the Merrimack River on Tuesday as that of a Lowell woman missing for several months, the Essex district attorney’s office announced Thursday.

Kimberly Kelly-Oberhauser, 56, had been missing since Jan.18, prosecutors said in a press release. A 2016 Range Rover she had been driving was recovered from the river four days later, officials said at the time.

On Tuesday, Andover police and EMS responded to the report that a female body had been found on the shoreline in the vicinity of Ravens Bluff at 12:45 p.m., the release said.