Newton man arrested in connection with burglaries

A Newton man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a number of burglaries and vehicle break-ins that have occurred in the city in recent months, Newton police said.
Peter Karl Ciesluk 36, was arrested at his home on Colella Road in Newton on charges of receiving stolen property, breaking and entering a building during the nighttime, breaking and entering a vehicle during the nighttime and receiving stolen property, police said in a press release.
Ciesluk had previously been arrested in the early morning hours on April 13 in connection with a vehicle that was broken into inside a garage on Countryside Road, police said.
On Friday three men from Boston were arrested in connection with burglaries that happened in Newton in March. Josier Zapata 36, of Dorchester, was charged with receiving stolen property over $1,200; Joseph Sarro, 39, of Mattapan was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property over $1,200 and identity fraud; and Ernest Woods, 52, also of Mattpan, was arrested for larceny in a building, police said.
Newton said their detectives are continuing to investigate the rash of burglaries from this past March and April, and anyone with information is urged to call the Newton Police Department at 617-796-2104 or use their tips line at 617-796-2121
