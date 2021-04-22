Newton man arrested in connection with burglaries

A Newton man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a number of burglaries and vehicle break-ins that have occurred in the city in recent months, Newton police said.

Peter Karl Ciesluk 36, was arrested at his home on Colella Road in Newton on charges of receiving stolen property, breaking and entering a building during the nighttime, breaking and entering a vehicle during the nighttime and receiving stolen property, police said in a press release.

Ciesluk had previously been arrested in the early morning hours on April 13 in connection with a vehicle that was broken into inside a garage on Countryside Road, police said.