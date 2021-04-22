N.H. nurse agrees not to practice in state after allegedly breaking patient’s fingers in assisted living facility

New Boston police, the statement said, arrested Waller on April 8 on charges of abuse of a facility patient, second degree assault, and simple assault. Her criminal case is pending in Hillsborough County Superior Court – North, according to prosecutors.

New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane Young said in a statement that Nancy A. Waller, 65, of New Boston, N.H., entered into the agreement with the state Board of Nursing effective April 19.

A New Hampshire nurse has entered into a preliminary agreement not to practice in the state, as prosecutors pursue criminal charges alleging she broke an assisted living facility patient’s fingers and obstructed medical treatment back in December, authorities said Thursday.

A lawyer for Waller didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment Thursday.

Prosecutors had said in a prior statement that Waller committed the alleged assault on Dec. 23 while working at Rose Meadow Farm, a New Boston assisted living facility.

An April 8 statement from prosecutors said Waller allegedly “broke a resident’s fingers as she was prying them off the resident’s call bell. The charges further allege that Ms. Waller then prevented the resident from being examined by outside medical professionals.”

Waller’s been licensed to practice nursing since 1987, authorities said.

Here’s what her written agreement with the New Hampshire Board of Nursing says in part:

“Recognizing that professional misconduct allegations are now pending against me before the Board, I, Nancy Waller, RN, voluntarily agree not to practice as a registered nurse effective upon my signing this Preliminary Agreement Not to Practice,” the document said.

It also said Waller admits to “no violations” of state law or “any administrative rules, ethical provisions, or any other laws, statutes, or regulations adopted by the Board,” and that the agreement will remain in place “until further order of the Board.”

