One dead in collision between motorcycle and truck in Hingham

One person was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon involving a motorcycle and a truck in Hingham, police said.
Officers responded to reports of a crash at 12:01 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Middle Street in Hingham Thursday, police wrote in a statement. The motorcyclist was transported to a local area hospital but did not survive, the statement said. The truck driver was uninjured.
The intersection of Main Street and Middle Street remains closed while an investigation into the crash is conducted, the statement said.
One Twitter user who said they were in front of the victim described the crash.
Advertisement
“Huge fireball it looked like he got run over. Bike exploded into flames there was a Hingham firefighter with an extinguisher that put fire out he was first on scene like right away,” Twitter user @machine1776 wrote. “Not pretty.”
On scene Hingham, motorcycle accident. Rider with serious injuries, recon requested #wcvb pic.twitter.com/CpJ8nkdcF0— Matthew Gregoire (@BreakngNewsPhtg) April 22, 2021
The crash is being investigated by Higham police and State Police.
No further information was released Thursday afternoon.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.