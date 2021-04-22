One dead in collision between motorcycle and truck in Hingham

One person was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon involving a motorcycle and a truck in Hingham, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a crash at 12:01 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Middle Street in Hingham Thursday, police wrote in a statement. The motorcyclist was transported to a local area hospital but did not survive, the statement said. The truck driver was uninjured.

The intersection of Main Street and Middle Street remains closed while an investigation into the crash is conducted, the statement said.