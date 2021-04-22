As part of Earth Week, Governor Baker plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at Mass. facilities

As part of Earth Week, Governor Charlie Baker announced a new effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and boost energy efficiency across state government, after the administration invested $1 billion in climate change a year ahead of schedule.

The executive order, which Baker signed Thursday in an energy-efficient bunker at the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency in Framingham, includes a mandate for the state to start purchasing zero-emission vehicles next year and to double the number of electric charging stations at state facilities by 2030.

The order, named Leading By Example: Decarbonizing and Minimizing Environmental Impacts of State Government, prioritizes the implementation of technologies that use electricity as a source of energy in state institutions over technologies that use fossil fuels, according to a release from Baker’s office.