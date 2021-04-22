Revere wants 70 percent of city residents vaccinated by July 4

REVERE, MA - 4/7/2021 Mayor of Revere Brian M. Arrigo speaks to press after visiting the COVID-19 Vaccination site in Revere at Oceanside Events Center with Governor Charlie Baker. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

According to the statement, the city’s launching a campaign dubbed “Let’s Do This, Revere,” to meet the lofty goal of vaccinating nearly three quarters of all residents.

Revere officials want 70 percent of their population vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4, and they’re rolling out a multi-lingual ad campaign in an effort to make it happen, the city said in a statement Wednesday.

The push features residents and community leaders in a multilingual print and digital advertising campaign, the statement said, plus a citywide thermometer tracking system that will provide weekly updates on the vaccine drive.

“The vaccine rollout is our path forward in returning to normalcy after an incredibly challenging year,” Mayor Brian Arrigo said in the statement. “The ‘Let’s Do This, Revere’ campaign aims to create excitement around the possibilities of a fully vaccinated Revere. The more residents vaccinated, the closer we are to going back to the activities we loved prior to the pandemic.”

Among the residents featured in the ad campaign are community leaders dubbed “vaccine champions” who tell their vaccination stories and who represent the diversity of the city, the statement said.

Advertisement

“Outreach continues with the Revere COVID ambassadors, who routinely distribute multilingual clinic flyers to businesses, employees, houses of worship, and neighborhoods,” the statement said. “The COVID ambassadors provide multi-lingual support at the Revere Board of Health vaccine clinics and help answer questions at the Revere Vaccine Hotline (781-286-8182).”

As of April 15, the statement said, 23.6 percent of Revere residents had been fully vaccinated against the potentially deadly virus.

Revere averaged 19.5 daily COVID-19 cases last month, compared to 23.9 per day in February, 64 per day in January, and 80.5 per day in December, according to the city website.

Statewide, Massachusetts has logged just over 635,000 cases, including 17,151 deaths, according to mass.gov.

Advertisement

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.