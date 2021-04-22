Rhode Island celebrates the ‘Blue Planet’ with Earth Day activities

The Nature Conservancy: The conservancy is celebrating environmental changemakers with a free virtual event co-hosted by CEO Jennifer Morris and chief scientist Katherine Hayhoe. The event features leaders from across the globe, a question and answer session, and a musical performance by singer-songwriter and activist Aloe Blacc. The event begins at noon. Sign-up online .

Roger Williams Zoo: Join an Earth Day celebration at the zoo where visitors learn how to protect and promote healthy habits in their own backyards. Activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. are free with zoo admission. Tickets must be purchased online in advance .

Looking to join in making the Earth a better place? Here is a list of Earth Day activities in Rhode Island:

The Blackstone Conservancy and Save the Bay: Volunteer to clean up the shore along River Driver and the Seekonk River on Saturday, April 24. Pre-register on Save the Bay’s website.

Earth Day Bingo: Download and play the City of Providence’s Earth Day Bingo. (Click here to download.) The rules are: complete four Earth Day “calls to action” (Bingo squares) in a row the week of April 22-30 (use the free space for your own idea on how to celebrate Earth Day), then send a picture of your completed Bingo to Christy Clausen (cclausen@providenceri.gov) with your address by May 3 to receive your prize via mail.

Neutaconkanut Hill Conservancy Earth Day Educational Hike: Meet in the parking lot at 120 Killingly St., Providence on 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24 for a hike up to the top of the ski slope (Bandstand Foundation on the map). The guided tour, if the attendance is greater than 20, will split into two groups. All guests are invited to bring an extra bag to pick up litter, and join in a game of Earth Day Bingo. This event is free.

Burrillville DIY Earth Day Cleanup: City residents have until April 30 to contact the Recycling Coordinator and pick-up gloves, bags and t-shirts, and sign-up for a location to collect litter. To sign-up for the annual clean-up, contact Andrea Hall at ahall@burrillville.org or call 401-710-4214.

#EPTeamUp2Cleanup: The city of East Providence is challenging residents to bring a bag and gloves with them when they walk their dogs, go for a jog or bike ride, and to stop and help clean up litter April 22-25. The city is offering volunteers two trash bags and two pairs of gloves.

India Point Park Cleanup: Team up with Zero Waste Providence for an Earth Day cleanup at India Point Park from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Bring trash bags, gloves and pickers if you have them. Refreshments provided. Please wear a mask.

Steere Hill Conservation Area Cleanup: Join GLT Trustees and volunteers in an annual Earth Day cleanup at Steere Hill Conservation Area at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 24.

Kids Earth Day at Columbia Park: Join The People’s Port Authority, Sierra Club Rhode Island, National Wildlife Federation and other environmental groups for an annual Earth Day activity for kids of all ages. Free admission.

Sunrise RI Youth Earth Day Action: The Sunrise Movement is hosting an Earth Day action at Memorial Park in Providence from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 22. They’ll be coming together to share stories, connect with one another and the earth.

GSO Earth Day Cleanup: Dean Bontempi is hosting an Earth Day cleanup Thursday followed by pizza on the GSO quad. The event will be held at URI Bay Campus, 215 S. Ferry Rd., Narragansett.

For more Earth Day activities visit the Environmental Council of Rhode Island’s calendar of Earth friendly events.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.