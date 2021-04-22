Rhode Island to lift business restrictions ahead of Memorial Day weekend

“It’s a little early to put a ‘mission accomplished’ sign up, but we’re getting ready to order that sign,” said McKee during his weekly coronavirus press conference.

Governor Daniel J. McKee announced Thursday that his administration plans to incrementally eliminate all temporary capacity limits on businesses by Memorial Day weekend on May 28.

PROVIDENCE — Business owners, rejoice: It looks like it could be a nearly-normal summer in Rhode Island.

Effective May 7, all businesses will be able to increase their capacity to 80 percent with patrons spaced three feet apart. This is the highest capacity limit allowed by the state since before the pandemic began nearly 14 months ago.

Advertisement

In addition, restaurants will be able to open outdoor bars, masks won’t be required outside, and there will not be any capacity limit on outdoor dining. Rapid COVID-19 testing for events, other than cocktail parties, will also be able to stop on May 7.

Masks will still be required indoors after May 28, said McKee.

“We know that they need this relief,” said McKee of business owners in Rhode Island.

The news comes as Rhode Island has vaccinated at least one-third of the state’s population, according to McKee.





Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.