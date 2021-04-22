Seven-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Hyannis suffers serious injuries

A 7-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in Hyannis Thursday night and taken to a Rhode Island hospital for treatment of serious injuries, a fire official said.

The girl was struck at 326 West Main St. at 7:54 p.m., Hyannis Fire Captain Nathan Coughlan said.

She was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Rhode Island with serious injuries. However, her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, he said.