fb-pixel Skip to main content

Seven-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Hyannis suffers serious injuries

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated April 22, 2021, 18 minutes ago

A 7-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in Hyannis Thursday night and taken to a Rhode Island hospital for treatment of serious injuries, a fire official said.

The girl was struck at 326 West Main St. at 7:54 p.m., Hyannis Fire Captain Nathan Coughlan said.

She was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Rhode Island with serious injuries. However, her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, he said.

The driver stayed at the scene, Coughlan said.

No further information was available.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Boston Globe video