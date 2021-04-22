Some areas are getting a little touch of snow

The showers are expected to continue “during the afternoon hours, diminishing late,” forecasters said in a Web posting.

Yes, it is April 22 and those are snowflakes tumbling from the sky. The National Weather Service says some parts of Massachusetts are seeing light snow and rain showers.

In the wake of a cold front, highs are only expected to reach the 40s, with gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour common, and a few gusts over 45 miles per hour.

Things are expected to warm up Friday, into the upper 50s and low 60s, and into Saturday, when highs in many places will reach near 70. Then a coastal storm will bring periods of rain Sunday followed by blustery and drier conditions Monday, forecasters said.

Advertisement

The forecasters also warned of the potential for wildfires in the region.

“An elevated fire weather potential is expected today for much of southern New England. This is due to a combination of relative humidities dropping between 20 to 35 percent this afternoon and west winds gusting between 35 to 40 mph,” the forecasters said in a special weather statement.

Friday will bring another day of increased risk for wildfires, forecasters said.



