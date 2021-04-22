Springfield police officers revive baby boy who stopped breathing

Police took over life-saving measures, performing CPR and providing the baby with oxygen. After about five minutes, police were able to get the boy to spit up, regain consciousness, and begin breathing on his own again.

Three officers — Francisco Luna, Josue Cruz, and Luis Delgado — responded to a report of a baby boy who was not breathing at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Springfield police wrote in a Facebook post. When the officers arrived, they found the boy’s mother performing CPR. The boy was motionless and his skin “appeared blue in color,” police wrote.

“When a baby is in distress that can be one of the most difficult calls officers ever respond to, but to know that the baby is on the road to recovery and these officers helped prevent a tragedy, I am just so proud of them,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood in the Facebook post.

The boy and his mother were taken to Baystate’s Pediatric Unit for further medical treatment following the incident. Later, the mother told officers her son was doing well.

“God Bless! First of all, I am very happy that mom and baby are doing well,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno in the Facebook post. “Simply tremendous life-saving work by Officers Luna, Cruz, and Delgado.”

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.