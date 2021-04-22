UMass Amherst to require all students to be vaccinated for fall semester

UMass Amherst will require all students who return to campus for the fall semester to be fully vaccinated, school officials announced in an email to the campus community Thursday afternoon.

The requirement comes as part of the university’s fall reopening plan, as the school prepares “for a return to normal campus operations for the next academic year,” Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy wrote in the email. Both undergraduate and graduate students who access school resources must be vaccinated, with religious and disability accommodations available.

“The expectation is that our campuses and classrooms will overwhelmingly consist of vaccinated individuals, greatly reducing the risk of infection for all,” according to the reopening plan.