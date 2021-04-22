Fall River police officer who shared Facebook post critical of George Floyd transferred to non-public facing role

The department is facing an uproar after an officer shared a post on the department’s Facebook page in the wake of the guilty verdict against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was led away in handcuffs after his bail was revoked on Tuesday. The post, which was a screenshot of a tweet, said “Chauvin immediately stood and calmly placed his hands behind his back. Imagine where we’d be had George done the same.”

Fall River Police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza told the Globe that the officer, whom the department has not identified, was transferred to “in-house duties where he has no access to the public.”

The Fall River police officer who shared a Facebook post critical of George Floyd on the department’s official Facebook page has been transferred to a non-public facing job amid an outside investigation into the incident, the city’s police chief said Thursday.

It was quickly deleted, but not before screenshots were shared on local Facebook groups. Cardoza said he had been in touch with the city’s mayor and had asked former Boston police commissioner Ed Davis, who now runs a security consulting firm, to send someone to investigate.

Cardoza reiterated Thursday that he was “extremely disappointed.”

“I think that when you take this position, as a police officer, you have a responsibility to maintain the public trust,” he said. “We as an organization are disappointed, and it’s not right, and were going to do everything we can to fix it.”

Cardoza said he also plans to bring in an outside organization to conduct anti-bias training with the department as a whole.

“This has sort of opened my eyes” to bias within the department, he said.

The Facebook post came at a time when local police departments are the target of reform efforts to address racial disparities in policing and change use-of-force policies in the wake of several high profile police killings of Black people. Chauvin was convicted on Tuesday on all three counts of murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 killing of Floyd, a case that set off nationwide protests against police brutality.

The Rev. Darryl Malden of Bethel AME Church in Fall River said it highlights the need for police reform, calling the Facebook post “classic ‘blame the victim.’ ”

“It’s shocking and not so shocking all at the same time, and this accentuates the need for police reform,” he said in an interview Thursday. “It shows the insensitivity of the police toward Black and brown communities.”

Malden said there needs to be fundamental changes in policing, from how Black and brown people are treated by law enforcement to how officers are held accountable for wrongdoing.

“Somebody needs to be held accountable for this,” Malden said.

In a statement on Facebook on Wednesday, the Fall River Police said the post about Floyd was shared in error by “personnel” who meant to post it to his own account, and it did not reflect the opinion of the department.

“It is with regret that the Fall River Police Department’s Facebook page was accessed by personnel who inadvertently re-posted an opinion that was meant for their own personal account. The posting in no way represents the opinion of the Chief of Police or the Fall River Police Department,” it said.

The post expressing regret quickly racked up hundreds of comments, many of which expressed anger with the original post and called for the person responsible to face discipline.

“I think it’s fair to say there’s a been a lot of blowback,” Cardoza said Thursday, and asked for the people of Fall River to have confidence in him to make the right decisions.

In a statement Wednesday, Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan called the comments “unacceptable.”

“While the Fall River Police Department is full of great men and women who care deeply for our community, there is no place in the FRPD for an opinion like that shared today,” Coogan said in the statement. “The post, despite being intended for a personal page, contains beliefs completely incompatible with my hopes for the Fall River Police Department. Chief Jeff Cardoza has been diligently working to change the culture of the Fall River Police Department and I will personally be following up with the Chief to address lingering opinions like those shared today.”

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.