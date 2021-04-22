fb-pixel Skip to main content

Mass. reports 94,047 new COVID-19 vaccinations

By Martin Finucane Globe Staff,Updated April 22, 2021, 1 hour ago
Clyde Lewis of Roxbury receives his first dose of vaccine at the Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center vaccine clinic at the Prince Hall Grand Lodge in Dorchester this week.
Clyde Lewis of Roxbury receives his first dose of vaccine at the Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center vaccine clinic at the Prince Hall Grand Lodge in Dorchester this week.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 94,047 to 5,397,052, state officials reported Thursday.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Wednesday, when 93,385 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 83.5 percent of the 6,465,170 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 3,216,855 first shots and 1,976,054 second shots of the two-shot vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer. It also included 204,143 shots of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 2,180,197.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.

