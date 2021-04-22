Mass. reports 94,047 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 94,047 to 5,397,052, state officials reported Thursday.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Wednesday, when 93,385 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 83.5 percent of the 6,465,170 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 3,216,855 first shots and 1,976,054 second shots of the two-shot vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer. It also included 204,143 shots of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 2,180,197.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.