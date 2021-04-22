Targeting transgender youth is a despicable GOP power play

Re “Republican bills target transgender youths” (Page A1, April 20): Harming vulnerable transgender youth for political gain is despicable. Is there any wonder our political divide is seen as one of morality as much as politics?
As the mother of a transgender son and as a gender therapist, I’d ask these legislators to spend a day sitting in a room with transgender youth and experience the intensity of their universal pain and fear. I’d ask them to listen to the parent who is desperately searching for a way to protect their beloved child who has just tried to end their life. Actually, I dare them to do so.
We do know acceptance and inclusion are critical for the survival of transgender youth. When you deny them recommended medical care and kick them off youth sports teams for no legitimate reason, you have made it much harder for them to get through each day. I guarantee those actions will push a number of transgender youth beyond what they can bear.
Not one of our children should be sacrificed to score political points.
Maureen Mulhern
Arlington
The writer is a licensed independent clinical social worker.