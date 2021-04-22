Targeting transgender youth is a despicable GOP power play

Re “Republican bills target transgender youths” (Page A1, April 20): Harming vulnerable transgender youth for political gain is despicable. Is there any wonder our political divide is seen as one of morality as much as politics?

As the mother of a transgender son and as a gender therapist, I’d ask these legislators to spend a day sitting in a room with transgender youth and experience the intensity of their universal pain and fear. I’d ask them to listen to the parent who is desperately searching for a way to protect their beloved child who has just tried to end their life. Actually, I dare them to do so.